

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police said a man is in serious condition after a shooting in the city’s west-end Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Harding Avenue and Jane Street just before 10 a.m. following a report of several gunshots fired.

Toronto paramedics said the man is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Police said that witnesses reported seeing three males wearing dark clothing fleeing east from the location.

Two nearby schools in the area have been placed in hold and secure as a precaution.

On Wednesday evening, five teens were injured in what police described as a “targeted” shooting near Clearview Heights Road near Trethewey Drive, about two kilometres away from the scene of this morning’s shooting.