

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Five teenagers injured in a shooting in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday night are expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. inside a building in the area of Clearview Heights Road near Trethewey Drive.

Police said three suspects in a black sedan arrived at the building and went to a side door where a group of people were gathered in the hallway.

"They came in, and within a short period of time of coming into the building, they opened that door and fired directly at those people that were standing in the hallway," Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters Wednesday night.

Saunders said more than 20 shots were fired before the suspects fled.

During the initial response, police said they found two victims, and then found two more shortly after. A fifth victim showed up in hospital on his own. Three of the victims were taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

Saunders said two of the victims are females, aged 16 and 17, and the three others are males, between the ages of 16 and 18.

"They're very young people that are shot," Saunders said. "There's no need for this to happen."

On Thursday morning, police said the five victims, who remain in hospital, are expected to survive.

Saunders said the suspects are three males in their late teens to early 20s. They were last seen in a black sedan eastbound on Clearview Heights. Police said they were all wearing dark-coloured clothing with hoodies.

The chief called the shooting a very "solvable case" if everyone works together.

"This was definitely targeted based off the evidence we have," he said.

Saunders said that once police speak to the victims, they will be able to gather more information.

No weapons have been recovered yet, police said.

Police are asking anyone with further information or video footage to contact investigators.