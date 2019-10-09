

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 60s is in serious condition after he was involved in a collision Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision at Port Union and Kingston roads just before 3:30 p.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Another victim was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result, Kingston Road has been reduced to one lane in both directions.