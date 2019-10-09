Man in serious condition after collision in Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 3:47PM EDT
A man in his 60s is in serious condition after he was involved in a collision Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision at Port Union and Kingston roads just before 3:30 p.m.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Another victim was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.
As a result, Kingston Road has been reduced to one lane in both directions.