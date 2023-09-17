Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Victoria Park Station

A man in his 50s has been critically injured after being stabbed at a TTC subway station in the east end Sunday evening.

The stabbing occurred in the bus bay of Victoria Park Station at around 6:20 p.m.

Police say a man had been reportedly stabbed in the torso.

The victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics say.

Officers are searching for a suspect last seen fleeing northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

He is described as a Black male in his 20s, standing five-foot-eight. Police say he was wearing yellow shoes.