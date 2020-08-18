TORONTO -- A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after he stuck a tree while riding his motorcycle in Scarborough's Malvern area late on Monday night.

Toronto police traffic services says the man, who was not wearing a helmet, struck a tree near Finch Avenue East and Finchdene Square, west of Neilson Road, at about 11:30 p.m.

Officer said the man was ejected from his bike and then struck the side of a nearby building.

He was then rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment of significant head trauma.