TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in life-threatening condition after medical episode leads to collision in Mississauga

    A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Mississauga on Wednesday night. (CP24) A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Mississauga on Wednesday night. (CP24)
    Share

    A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

    It happened in the area of Southdown Road and Sheridan Way.

    Paramedics said they performed life-saving measures to him, and that another man and woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They add that the man in life-threatening condition suffered a medical episode.

    Peel Regional Police did not provide additional details about the collision.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News