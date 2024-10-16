Man in life-threatening condition after medical episode leads to collision in Mississauga

A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Southdown Road and Sheridan Way.

Paramedics said they performed life-saving measures to him, and that another man and woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They add that the man in life-threatening condition suffered a medical episode.

Peel Regional Police did not provide additional details about the collision.