Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle on Yonge Street

A man has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Yonge Street in Toronto Tuesday night, police said.

A tweet issued by the Toronto Police Service said the individual was struck at Yonge Street and Cranbrooke Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Responding officers located a male pedestrian with injuries, police said. Medics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say drivers in the area should expect delays and consider alternate routes. Yonge Street going northbound is blocked at this time, they said.