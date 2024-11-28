Niagara officer arrested for alleged assault

An on-duty officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) has been charged criminally after an altercation with a suspect at a home in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The NRPS says that it was first was notified of the incident involving one of their officers on Aug. 5.

Police say the incident happened after the officer responded to a call for service at the home.

The Hamilton Police Service were asked to step in and investigate to avoid any conflict of interest.

In a news release on Thursday, police confirmed that Const. Ben Tomiuck was arrested for one count of assault in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Hamilton on Jan. 2, 2024.

Tomuick has been an officer with the NRPS for 23 years. He was assigned to general patrol in Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake when the alleged incident occurred.

Tomuick has been suspended with pay per the terms of the Community Safety and Policing Act.