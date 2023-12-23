TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

    Toronto police

    A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.

    Toronto police were called to Greenwood and Danforth avenues just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    An hour earlier, a man was fatally shot down the street at Danforth and Woodbine avenues. There is no suspect information in either case.

    An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News