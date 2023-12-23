Man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after stabbing in Toronto’s east end
A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.
Toronto police were called to Greenwood and Danforth avenues just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
An hour earlier, a man was fatally shot down the street at Danforth and Woodbine avenues. There is no suspect information in either case.
An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019, a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Charlie Sheen's neighbour arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home
Charlie Sheen’s neighbour was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
FSE teacher's union reaches 'proposed settlement' with Quebec government
Two Quebec unions representing teachers, the FSE and the QPAT, are endorsing a proposed settlement with the Legault government amid negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements, the unions announced Friday evening.
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Montreal
-
-
After Quebec tuition hike, Concordia offering up to $4,000 to out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
Search underway for child who fell into river off Lac-Sac-Jean
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are conducting a search operation Friday for a child who fell into the Mistassini River in Lac-Sac-Jean.
London
-
OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways
A commercial driver from London has been charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.
-
Sentencing for restaurant owner who sexually assaulted employees
The former owner of a Komoka restaurant was sentenced Friday after being found guilty last year of sexually assaulting three female employees.
-
Fewer donations leads to job loss at local United Way
It’s panic time at the United Way of Bruce-Grey. Donations are down, and program cuts could be on the table for next year.
Kitchener
-
-
-
Stratford, Ont. band gets its big break on popular hockey podcast
A Stratford, Ont. band has gotten its big break in an unusual way – through a popular hockey podcast.
Northern Ontario
-
Third suspect wanted in relation to a Sudbury armed robbery, two in custody
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for a third person wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Bruce Avenue home in September.
-
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING New year, new rules: Two Ottawa bylaws come into effect in January 2024
New regulations on public donation boxes and a switch to the province's towing framework will come into effect in Ottawa in the New Year.
-
Doctor shortage leads to late cancer diagnosis for young Ottawa woman
A 21-year-old Ottawa woman is sharing her story after her lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis.
-
uOttawa doctor suspended over pro-Palestinian posts resigns from Canadian Medical Association board
Dr. Yipeng Ge wrote in a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors and posted to social media that the relationship with the medical association had become "untenable" and "irreparable"
Windsor
-
Wheatley no longer stuck in time
For more than two years, a melted Subway sign was a reminder to business owners like Tracey Declerk of the explosion that shook the foundation of the town of Wheatley in August of 2021.
-
'It’s the least that we can do': Chatham volunteers deliver hundreds of meals to those in need
A crew of volunteers are fanning out across the city of Chatham to deliver holiday meals to those less fortunate this weekend.
-
Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont dies at 76
Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont has died.
Barrie
-
Woman's death at Collingwood residence under investigation
An investigation into the death of a Collingwood woman early Friday morning is underway.
-
Church responds to theft with forgiveness and community spirit ahead of Christmas
A church in Penetanguishene is turning a recent theft into an opportunity to reinforce forgiveness and community.
-
Community rallies in final hours to meet $400K goal for Christmas Cheer campaign
In its final hours, the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer campaign reached its $400,000 fundraising goal to help support 1,800 families in need this holiday season.
Atlantic
-
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
-
New trial ordered for New Brunswick men convicted of murder in 1984
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani announced Friday that he has ordered a new trial for two New Brunswick men convicted of a murder nearly 40 years ago.
-
Wonton soup and Christmas concerts: How some have kept warm during a cold week without power
About a third of the Village of McAdam are still without power as of Friday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the community hasn’t kept warm.
Calgary
-
Calgary's warm, record-breaking winter weather will be sticking around
Calgary's record-breaking warmth is set to continue over the holidays.
-
Highs, lows and a controversy or two: Calgary’s mayor reflects on key moments in 2023
An ideal Calgary is one where everybody lives with dignity, the city's mayor told CTV News Calgary during an end-of-year, sit-down interview.
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian newcomer fatally stabbed 'without provocation': Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 46-year-old Ukrainian newcomer was fatally stabbed without provocation while walking to work on Wednesday.
-
Personal trainer accused of sexually assaulting client: police
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a personal training session last week.
-
Here is a list of Christmas movies shot in Winnipeg this year
Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe help to make the season bright… but what about a few cheesy holiday movies?
Vancouver
-
Some VPD officers will wear body cameras next month. Here's how the pilot project will work.
The Vancouver Police Department will begin a six-month pilot project in January that will see some officers equipped with body-worn cameras.
-
Air Canada fined $97K after B.C. man forced to drag himself off flight
The Canadian Transportation Agency has issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada after a B.C. man was forced to drag himself off a flight – and the airline could be facing a lawsuit next.
-
Videos show curious bears inspecting holiday decorations in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
A number of black bears have been captured on camera perusing holiday decorations at Metro Vancouver homes.
Edmonton
-
Teen pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, police search for driver
A teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Edmonton on Friday.
-
Cars racing cause crash on Yellowhead Trail: police
Two people racing on Yellowhead Trail Friday morning caused a crash that injured a woman in a third vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Police investigate suspicious death north of downtown
A man is dead after a weapons incident north of downtown on Friday.