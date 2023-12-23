Man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police were called to Greenwood and Danforth avenues just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

An hour earlier, a man was fatally shot down the street at Danforth and Woodbine avenues. There is no suspect information in either case.

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.