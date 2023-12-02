TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in hospital with critical injuries following stabbing in North York

    A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

    A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries follow a stabbing near the Yonge and Sheppard area of Toronto.

    Police say they received the call for a stabbing at Upper Canada Drive and Lord Seaton Road at approximately 4:35 a.m. on Saturday.

    When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.

