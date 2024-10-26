Man in hospital following ‘targeted’ shooting in Mississauga plaza

A man is in hospital after being shot in a plaza in Mississauga Saturday afternoon in what police believe was a “targeted” incident.

Peel police said they received reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Eglinton Avenue East, near Dixie Road, around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that they transported the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokesperson Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said in a video update that there was no suspect information yet.

“We have varying reports that an individual may have fled either in a vehicle. We also have reports of a suspect fleeing on foot,” he said. “So, at this time, it’s too early to determine whether or not these were, in fact, suspects or individuals fleeing a gunfire.”

While it appeared that it was a targeted shooting, Bell Morena said it was too early to tell whether the victim was the intended target.

Police are asking anyone who was driving in the area who has a dashcam to check their footage and contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 1233.