    • Man in hospital following ‘targeted’ shooting in Mississauga plaza

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near Dixie and Eglinton in Mississauga on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (CTV Toronto) Police are on the scene of a shooting near Dixie and Eglinton in Mississauga on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (CTV Toronto)
    A man is in hospital after being shot in a plaza in Mississauga Saturday afternoon in what police believe was a “targeted” incident.

    Peel police said they received reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Eglinton Avenue East, near Dixie Road, around 12:30 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they located a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

    Peel paramedics told CP24 that they transported the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police spokesperson Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said in a video update that there was no suspect information yet.

    “We have varying reports that an individual may have fled either in a vehicle. We also have reports of a suspect fleeing on foot,” he said. “So, at this time, it’s too early to determine whether or not these were, in fact, suspects or individuals fleeing a gunfire.”

    While it appeared that it was a targeted shooting, Bell Morena said it was too early to tell whether the victim was the intended target.

    Police are asking anyone who was driving in the area who has a dashcam to check their footage and contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 1233.

