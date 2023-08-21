Man in his 40s killed in downtown Toronto shooting; police looking for suspects

A man in his 40s has died after being shot in downtown Toronto Monday morning.

According to Toronto police, there was an altercation between a number of individuals in the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue just before 5 a.m.

One of those individuals fired two to three rounds, striking a man in his 40s, they allege.

Responding officers located the man outside of a storefront with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in a life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that canines are currently being used in a search for the weapon. At this time, police have not provided a suspect description, but said that two people were seen walking on the east side of Spadina, getting into a vehicle, and driving northbound.

Spadina is currently closed from College to Nassau and drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.

Business owners in the area are being asked to check their security footage upon opening Monday. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is being asked to contact Toronto police.