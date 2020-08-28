TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating a shooting in north Etobicoke Friday afternoon that seriously injured a man in his 20s.

Police were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Gihon Spring Drive, just west of Kipling Avenue, around 5:53 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police also found an unoccupied silver SUV riddled with bullet holes at the scene.

Surveillance video obtained by CP24 shows the SUV pulling up to the side of the road with a dark-coloured sedan following closely behind. The driver then gets out of the SUV, approaches the sedan, and talks to its occupant.

A short time later, the sedan drives away, and the driver of SUV flees the scene on foot.

No suspect information has been released.

Minutes before the shooting, police were called less than two kilometres away in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue.

Police said they received reports of occupants of a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle.

When officers arrived, they did not locate any victims.

It is not clear if both incidents are connected.

Road closures are in effect in the area as police investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.