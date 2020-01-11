Man in critical condition after shooting in Morningside
CTV News Toronto Published Saturday, January 11, 2020 6:55AM EST Last Updated Saturday, January 11, 2020 7:04AM EST
One person suffered critical injuries following a shooting in Scarborough.
TORONTO -- One man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood.
The incident occurred near Military Trail and Neilson Road at around 2 a.m.
Paramedics say one man was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The age of the victim has not been released.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.