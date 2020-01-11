TORONTO -- One man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood.

The incident occurred near Military Trail and Neilson Road at around 2 a.m.

Paramedics say one man was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.