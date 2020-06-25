TORONTO -- A man suffering a crisis was peacefully removed from his home in Brampton after a more than 12 hour-long standoff involving police.

Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon said officers were called to a home in the area of Highway 10 and Collingwood Avenue just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

She said that things were “calm” and although there are a large number of officers on scene, talks were ongoing to resolve the situation.

“We have been in constant communication with the person inside the residence – we have a negotiating team working in consultation with a physician,” Patten said.

Just before 2 p.m., police brought the man out of the home without incident and he was taken to hospital for assessment.