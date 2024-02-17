TORONTO
    Man in 40s sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Brampton crash

    A man in his 40s has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday morning.

    According to an officer on scene, the driver was going westbound on Orenda Road near West Drive just before 9 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a bridge. He was the only occupant inside the vehicle. 

    Paramedics say that other patients were assessed on scene and are in stable condition. The exact number of patients assesed could not be confirmed at this time.

    Road closures in the area are in effect. Police are advising the public to use alternate routes.

    Police say that the Major Collision Bureau will be attending the scene.

