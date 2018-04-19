

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead following a collision involving a parked police vehicle on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Police say a Honda Civic crossed a median from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes, striking a police car. The collision took place at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Colborne Lodge Drive.

A passenger in the Honda Civic told police the driver was in “medical distress” at the time of the collision.

“The driver of the vehicle that struck the police vehicle from behind has unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24. “What we are looking at as part of the investigation is a medical episode that preceded the collision.”

No other injuries were reported.

All eastbound and westbound of Lake Shore Boulevard are closed to traffic while police investigate.