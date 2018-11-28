

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man caught on video violently beating a man with autism at a Mississauga bus terminal has been sentenced to time served and two years’ probation.

Ronjot Dhami pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge on Wednesday, in connection with the March 13 beating.

A judge handed him 12 months in jail and two years of probation. However, with credit for time served, Dhami will be released from custody immediately.

Dhami was one of three men seen in a widely-shared video, released by Peel Regional Police, which showed an assault on a 29-year-old man with autism.

The victim was sitting on a staircase at Square One station putting on his rollerblades when the perpetrators suddenly attacked him, repeatedly punching and kicking him as he cowered on the ground.

Ronjot was the last of the three men to surrender to police, on March 26, and has been in custody ever since.

Two other suspects, identified as 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil and 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal, were also charged in the case.

Dhami’s lawyer, Glen Henderson, agreed with the Crown on the sentence.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge described the three men as “strangers” to the victim and described the attack as “unprovoked.”

The judge went on to mention that Dhami came to Ontario from British Columbia to build a better life for himself.

“While it is an understatement to say that you’re off to a bad start in Ontario, you have prospect to rehabilitate yourself,” the judge said.

Dhami expressed regret when addressing the courtroom, saying “I’m sorry for what I have done.”

As part of the terms of his probation, Dhami cannot go within 100 metres of Square One Shopping Centre or the bus terminal or 500 metres of the victim’s residence.

He also cannot be in contact with the co-accused, Chahil and Uppal, or possess a weapon of any kind for the remainder of his life.

The victim’s identity is protected under a publication ban.