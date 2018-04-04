

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man accused in an unprovoked attack on a man with autism in Mississauga is also wanted for his alleged role in a fight at a Toronto nightclub just two days prior.

Toronto police say a fight broke out between two groups at Rebel Nightclub on Polson Pier on March 11 sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Club security was able to break up the fight and subsequently removed two males from the premises. The victim reported the incident to police, who were later called to the scene to investigate.

According to a police source, the fight was an “unprovoked assault” that started after one of the males “randomly punched someone inside the club”

The source told CP24 that the person who threw the first punch is the same person accused of randomly attacking a man with autism at the Square One bus station on March 13.

In a now widely-shared video, released by Peel Regional Police, three males approach the 29-year-old victim as he sits on the bottom of a staircase at the station while putting on his rollerblades.

The suspects then attack the victim, repeatedly punching and kicking him as he cowers on the ground. He was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken nose but was returned home to his family soon after.

A suspect identified as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami surrendered himself to Peel Regional Police on March 26.

The second suspect, identified as 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil, was arrested by police in Windsor on March 23. Both have been charged aggravated assault, though those charges have not been proven in court.

Police have not identified the third suspect seen in the video but say they have reason to believe he may go by the name “Jason.”

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 on Wednesday that officers called to the nightclub after the incident spoke with several people outside who alleged that it was Dhami who assaulted the victim.

She said that Toronto police have a warrant for Dhami’s arrest in relation to the nightclub fight, but that he will only face charges in this case if he is granted bail for his alleged role in the Square One incident.

If he does not obtain bail, Sidhu said police will request a judge order to bring him to Toronto be formally charged.