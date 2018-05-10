

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash in Etobicoke earlier this week.

Police were called to the Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road area at around noon on Monday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Witnesses reported seeing the grey sedan veer off the roadway and slam into a fence.

The vehicle was stalled on the lawn of a home in the area when officers and paramedics arrived.

A man was located inside the vehicle without vital signs and was rushed to hospital where he has since died.

At the time, paramedics said the victim had sustained injuries “more consistent with gunshot wounds than a collision.”

Police confirmed Thursday that the man did in fact die of gunshot wounds, noting that evidence of gunfire was later found at the scene.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 40s, has not been identified.

Police are still working to determine where exactly the shooting took place.