

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from wounds consistent with those of a gunshot, after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Police say officers responded to a call of a personal injury accident around noon near Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road. The report indicated the driver was seriously injured.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s without vital signs. He was transported to a trauma centre.

EMS confirmed that the injuries were “consistent with gunshot wounds.”

Police say the car ran off the road, struck a fence, and ended up on the lawn of a home in the area.

“We are not sure if this alleged shooting happened here or if this person was injured someplace else and maybe they were trying to drive to get to help and they crashed,” Const. David Hopkinson said to CP24 in a telephone interview Monday.

Hopkinson said the area will be closed as police investigate.

“Officers will look at the scene, they will try to gather evidence, they will speak to people that witnessed it. We will go over all of our calls to see if there were any reports of sound of gunshots or shootings in the area and we will try to backtrack to see where this may have happened,” he said.

“If it turns out to be a homicide then our homicide investigators will take over the case and they will begin the investigation.”