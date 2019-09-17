

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s was found in a bullet-riddled Mercedes with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in a residential part of Mississauga.

The shooting is believed to have taken place in the Dunmow Court and Midhurst Lane area at around 1:50 a.m., however the victim sped away from the scene following the shooting and was located nearly four kilometres away in the Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue area.

Footage of the initial shooting scene on Tuesday morning shows tire tracks along the grass and a smashed up car parked in a driveway that appears to have been clipped by the victim’s vehicle as it left the scene. There is also a visible trail of debris that includes the inside panel of a passenger side door from the Mercedes.

One man, who lives in the area, told CP24 that he heard 10 to 12 gunshots followed by the sounds of a car scraping another car.

Sources told CP24 the victim appears to have been shot multiple times in the abdomen. He was found conscious and breathing by paramedics and rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police say that investigators believe he was shot as he got into his vehicle. They say that it appears to have been a targeted incident.

Images of the Mercedes that he was travelling in, meanwhile, show multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side and some damage to its front end.

Two male suspects are being sought in connection with the incident.