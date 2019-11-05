A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a stairwell at an east-end apartment building in the early hours of Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Eastdale Avenue, located in the area of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, for a report of unknown trouble.

“Just before 5 a.m. this morning, Toronto police’s communication centre received a 911 call to 75 Eastdale Avenue in East York,” Det. Stephen Henkel told reporters at the scene.

“A resident had located a male in his 20s deceased in the lobby of a stairwell here.”

Unknown Trouble #GO2136178

Eastdale Avenue/Secord Avenue

- man located inside the building deceased

- shell casing located

- police are investigating and canvassing the area for witnesses/video

Anyone with information contact 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 5, 2019

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located shell casings inside the building.

The male victim, who is believed to be in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Henkel said.

“We are currently working on the identification of this individual,” he added.

Investigators said they are in the process of reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area and are knocking on residents’ doors for additional information.

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with the investigation has been released by officials thus far.

“We are currently appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the lobby of 75 Eastdale Avenue between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. this morning or who may have heard any commotion or possible sounds of gunshots to please contact us at the Toronto police homicide squad or Crime Stoppers,” Henkel said.

No weapon has been recovered, police said.