Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near an elementary school on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said, prompting hundreds of children at nearby schools to go into lockdown.
Police were initially called to Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road for reports of a person carrying a rifle on the street around 1 p.m.
About 20 minutes later, paramedics were called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road for a reported shooting.
Police said an officer discharged a firearm at the suspect, striking the man at least once.
Video obtained from the scene shows officers cordoning off a section of Port Union Road. An orange tarp was seen covering something on the sidewalk.
At a press conference Thursday evening, Toronto police chief James Ramer called the incident "traumatic" for all involved.
"We certainly understand the trauma and how traumatic this must have been for staff, students and parents given the two recent events that have happened in the United States," he said.
"We will step up patrols in the area and continue to work with our school and community partners and services will be available for those that require those services."
A spokesperson from the Toronto Police Association confirmed two TPS officers were transported to hospital following the incident, but did not sustain physical injuries. No additional injuries were reported.
A man is dead after a shooting near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday. (CTV News Toronto)
A young girl at William G. Davis told CP24 she was in her science class when the class received a message from the principal that they were going into lockdown.
“This is not a drill, get under your desks,” she recalled being told.
“Some of us were fiddling around, some of us were kind of scared. After 10 minutes I knew that this was not a drill.”
She said they were not told anything for a while, and unease grew inside the class.
“I thought someone was trying to break into the school – I was just saying to myself – probably it’s the end of it,” she said.
She and her classmates were later let out of the school.
Another witness told CP24 that they heard "three rapid shots" and then saw officers attempt to revive a male on the sidewalk.
That witness told CP24 officers told him they were searching for a male on a bicycle with a rifle in the area.
Joseph Howe Senior Public School, Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute, St. Brendan Catholic School and William G Davis Junior Public School were all initially placed under lockdown.
Charlottetown Junior Public School and Centennial Road Junior Public School were in hold and secures.
As of 3 p.m., all lockdowns and hold and secures had been lifted.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the agency responsible for investigating circumstances involving police that have resulted in a death or serious injury, has confirmed they have invoked their mandate following Thursday's incident.
With files from CP24's Chris Herhalt.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was inside for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, law enforcement authorities said Thursday amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over their response to the rampage.
BREAKING | Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province, with one case in Ontario.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Lifting sanctions against Russia to move Ukrainian grain exports not an option: Ukraine PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the West must not give in to Russian pressure to ease sanctions in order to restart the flow of agricultural exports.
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'
Amber Heard told jurors Thursday that a harassment campaign waged against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants 'Johnny to leave me alone.'
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
-
Kahnawake suspending political contact with Quebec; Grand chief demands 'substantive solution' on Bill 96
Kahnawake says it will suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until the province can provide a "substantive solution" on its controversial overhaul to the French language charter passed earlier this week.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custody
An attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.
-
London man facing charges after police seize more than $400K worth of drugs: LPS
A man from London is facing multiple charges Thursday after police seized more than $400,000 worth of drugs and approximately $300,000 in cash after executing a search warrant.
Kitchener
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Judge dismisses life sentence challenge in Shawn Yorke murder case
One of the men convicted for first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Yorke has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
-
Wilfrid Laurier University extends its mask mandate
Wilfrid Laurier University has announced that it will be extending its mask mandate into June.
Northern Ontario
-
Police ID drowning victims after boat capsizes near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims who drowned in the Montreal River on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.
-
Doing doughnuts in a parking lot leads to stunt driving charges in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service has charged a suspect with stunt driving following an incident in the early morning hours of May 21 at an Algonquin Boulevard parking lot in Timmins.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Ottawa
-
‘Bulk' of Ottawa grid should have power by Friday, Hydro Ottawa says
Five days after a devastating storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h, 43,000 homes and businesses remain without power.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Friday due to the storm
Several Ottawa schools will remain closed for a fourth straight day on Friday as the cleanup continues following last weekend's powerful storm.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly to break silence on 'Freedom Convoy'
The public will hear from Ottawa's former police chief next week for the first time since he resigned at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Surgical backlog in Windsor below pre-pandemic levels
Windsor Regional Hospital is slowly chipping away at the backlog of non-urgent surgeries.
-
Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington withdrawing from provincial election
The Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington is withdrawing from the provincial election.
-
Downtown Revitalization Association unveils 'Art Alley'
The Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association and the Downtown Windsor BIA announced a number of art projects for Phase I of their long-awaited “Art Alley”.
Barrie
-
Newmarket man accused of violent sexual assault on senior
Police arrested a Newmarket man accused of a violent sexual assault on a senior.
-
Barrie teen has sentencing hearing for 2019 stabbing death of teenager
The teenager who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teen inside a Barrie, Ont. group home in 2019 was in court Thursday for a sentencing hearing.
-
Barrie girl facing attempted murder charge released on bail
A 16-year-old Barrie girl made her first court appearance Thursday, one day after police charged her with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing last month.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie surprised to learn hours late of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Kalin's Call: Rain, risk of thunderstorms for Maritime region Friday into Saturday
A series of weather fronts off a low-pressure system moving towards the St. Lawrence River Valley will cross the Maritimes Friday into Saturday, bringing periods of rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
Calgary
-
Police seize loaded pistol, $115K in drugs in southwest Calgary bust
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man in connection with a drug trafficking operation that officers had been investigating for the past eight months.
-
Bill passed to give Alberta's cabinet ministers permanent 'honourable' designation
The Alberta government has passed a new bill that will add a permanent 'honourable' title to all former, current and future cabinet ministers' names.
-
Woman dead in southeast Calgary mobile home park fire
Fire officials and police are investigating the cause of a blaze in a mobile home park in southeast Calgary that resulted in the death of a senior.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba eyes more private liquor sales, possible booze in grocery stores
The Manitoba government is planning to allow more private alcohol sales, including a pilot project that could involve grocery and convenience stores.
-
Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man told court Thursday he was ready to accept punishment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals back below 500 this week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 500 this week for the first time since late April.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., industrial park
One person is dead following an ammonia leak in a Kamloops, B.C., industrial park Thursday morning.
-
'Cash is falling out of his pocket as we're chasing him,' conservation officer says of intercepted robbery
A conservation officer said the recent arrest of a robbery suspect played out "just like out of a movie."
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
-
'A lot of racism': Percentage of Indigenous inmates in Edmonton hitting new highs
It's not a new trend but the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Edmonton's prisons is much higher than the Canadian average and continuing to grow at a faster rate, as advocates search for solutions.
-
Driver of SUV dead after hitting south Edmonton house
A 31-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV on Thursday morning.