TORONTO -- A 40-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death following a collision in Markham on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency crews were called to Ninth Line and Elgin Mills Roads East around 7:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to investigators, one of the vehicles involved was a Hyundai Veloster, which was being followed by a York Regional Police officer.

The 68-year-old driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai sustained no serious injuries and was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Stanley Choy, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams causing death, and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

Due to an interaction between York Regional Police and the suspect vehicle, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified.

The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious injury, has said they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.