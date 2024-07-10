Man facing charges after 36 vehicles damaged in spree with machete: Hamilton police

Police in Hamilton say a suspect is facing charges after three-dozen vehicles were damaged in a parking lot overnight.

Police said they were called to an apartment building parking lot around 12:50 a.m. after receiving numerous calls about a man armed with a machete, striking vehicles and challenging people to a fight.

The 33-year-old man dropped the weapon after officers arrived on scene, and he was taken into custody.

He is now facing mischief charges, as well as a charge for failing to comply with probation, police said.

No injuries were reported.