Toronto police release photo of suspect wanted in grandparent scam

Toronto police are looking for a woman who is wanted in connection with a grandparent scam.

Police said the victim received a phone call on May 28 from someone pretending to be their grandson, informing them that he had been arrested.

The fake grandson then passed the phone to another person posing as a cop, who told the victim they needed a bank card to show the judge, police said.

A woman later went to the victim’s home, allegedly got their bank card, and withdrew funds.

On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect, who is believed to be 30 years old, who was last seen wearing a white shirt, a denim jacket with knit sleeves and a hood, and a silver cross necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

Police remind the public that they never attend anyone’s address in full or partial uniform to collect cash or banking information.

They also say officers and other law enforcement officials will never contact family members to request money for bail or send someone to pick up money.

Police advise the public not to confirm any personal information over the phone and to call authorities or another family member to verify information following a suspicious call.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the scam has resulted in over $23 million in losses across the country as of April 2024.