Man faces life-threatening injuries in morning collision in Brampton
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:14AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:38AM EST
TORONTO -- A man has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton Tuesday morning.
Peel Regional Police said the two-vehicle collision happened at Steeles Avenue West and Torbram Road at around 6:28 a.m.
The male passenger was taken to the trauma centre in critical condition by paramedics.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said that drivers in the area should expect delays as the eastbound lanes at Steeles Avenue East between Torbram Road and Airport Road are closed.