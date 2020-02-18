TORONTO -- A man has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said the two-vehicle collision happened at Steeles Avenue West and Torbram Road at around 6:28 a.m.

COLLISION:

Steeles Av W / Torbram Rd #Brampton

- 2 Vehicles involved

- 1 male being transported to Trauma Ctr with serious injuries

- Road Closure: Steeles Ave E/B and Torbram Rd

- Expect delays and/or find another route

- C/R - 6:28am

- PR200062505 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 18, 2020

The male passenger was taken to the trauma centre in critical condition by paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said that drivers in the area should expect delays as the eastbound lanes at Steeles Avenue East between Torbram Road and Airport Road are closed.