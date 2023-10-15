Toronto

    • Man faces 17 charges for carrying loaded gun, drugs in downtown Toronto

    A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

    A 26-year-old man is facing nearly 20 charges after he was allegedly found carrying a loaded gun and a quantity of drugs in downtown Toronto.

    Toronto police said officers became aware of a man with a firearm in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets on Saturday at approximately 10:40 p.m.

    Officers located and arrested the suspect, who allegedly had a loaded Waffenfabrik Mauser firearm with 5 rounds of ammunition.

    While the arrest took place, police said they located a quantity of drugs on the individual.

    Toronto resident Tyler Williams-Dennis, 26, faces 17 charges, including careless use and prohibited possession of a firearm without a licence, along with five counts of possession of drugs (fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal meth, codeine) for trafficking.

    He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday at 10 a.m.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

