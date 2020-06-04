TORONTO -- A man who was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough last month has died, police say.

The incident happened on May 19 at approximately 10:42 a.m. when a 59-year-old man was driving westbound on Lawrence Avenue East at the intersection of Kennedy Road, according to police.

Police said that the vehicle was in the left turn lane and that the driver was attempting to continue westbound when he was struck by a second vehicle travelling through the intersection.

The 59-year-old driver then lost control of the vehicle and struck a traffic signal, police say, which resulted in him suffering life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to hospital. The other driver received minor injuries.

“On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the 59 year-old man succumbed to his injuries and died,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing by members of Traffic Services who are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online.