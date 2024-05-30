Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man in his 30s has died after being hit by a truck in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a collision just after 1:45 p.m. in the area of St. Dunstan Drive and Danforth Avenue, east of Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said the male pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s family members, who attended the scene, told CTV News Toronto that the man was from Pakistan and moved to Canada six years ago.

They said he worked in a factory and described him as a happy man. His identity has not been released.

Zabi Atyei was having his car repaired across the street when he heard screaming.

“The guy was screaming at the driver to stop,” Atyei told CTV News Toronto.

When he went out to check what was happening, Atyei said he saw the man under the truck.

“That’s really heartbreaking,” he said. “I was so upset. I was so sad.”

Meanwhile, police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

With files from Beth Macdonell