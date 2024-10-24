You have until Dec. 31 to use tokens, day passes to ride the TTC

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted starting the new year.

The transit agency announced on Thursday that the final day those payment methods are accepted on the TTC will be Dec. 31.

The TTC says only one per cent of riders pay with legacy fares. The agency noted that most customers now pay fares using PRESTO fares and debit and credit cards.

The TTC stopped directly selling tokens in subway stations in 2019.

“If you still have TTC tickets, tokens, or day passes, I urge you to use them before the end of this year,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement.

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added: “We want to ensure that every customer is informed about these changes, and we encourage you to spread the word to friends and family who may still be using these fares.”

He encourages collectors to keep the tickets, tokens, and passes as “nostalgic keepsakes to remember a bygone era of transit payment in Toronto.”

According to the TTC, tokens were introduced in 1954, and the last were sold by third-party retailers in March 2023.

The transit agency said cash payments would still be accepted in station fare boxes, buses, and streetcars.

Refunds, exchanges or credits will not be provided to customers who do not use their tickets, tokens or day passes by the end of the year.