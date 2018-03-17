

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life are after they were both shot outside a North York bowling alley on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to a bowling alley on Samor Road, west of Dufferin Street at 10:08 p.m. Saturday for a report of 5-10 gunshots fired.

Witnesses told police they found a victim lying on the ground suffering obvious signs of trauma and a second victim was found a short distance away.

Paramedics said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her 20s was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officers were in the area conducting a search for possible suspects.

More to come.