

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 70-year-old man is dead and a 61-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a collision between an SUV and a transit bus in Mississauga.

The red RAV4 was headed eastbound on Bloor Street just after midnight when it slammed into the back of a Mississauga Transit bus that was stopped near Tomken Road.

Police say that the male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene while his female passenger was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two on the bus also sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital to be assessed, police say.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation and police are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

Investigators with the Major Collision Bureau are currently on scene.