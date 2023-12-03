TORONTO
Toronto

Man dead following single-vehicle collision in Halton Hills, Ont.

A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

A man is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Halton Hills on Saturday evening.

Police say the crash occurred just after 5:20 p.m. on Fallbrook Trail, north of 27 Sideroad. According to investigators, early findings indicate a Jeep SUV was travelling southbound on Fallbrook Trail when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Erin, died at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Halton police.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News