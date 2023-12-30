Man dead following shooting in Hamilton

TORONTO
    A Hamilton man has been pronounced dead following a shooting on Friday night.

    The shooting occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m., in the area of York Boulevard and Queen Street North in Hamilton.

    A man in his 40s was shot and transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

    Police are searching for suspects following reports that they fled the area after the shooting.

    Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hamilton police.

