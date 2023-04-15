Man dead following laneway shooting in Dovercourt Village
A man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Delaware Avenue.
Toronto police responded to a call for the sound of gunshots just after 10:45 p.m. on Friday.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds in a laneway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect or suspects allegedly fled the scene in a dark sedan.
Investigators are on scene. Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 was enacted into law Saturday, the day after the country's constitutional body approved the change.
Document leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified documents had set his sights on joining the military from an early age. But more recently he had expressed disillusionment about having enlisted.
Financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, Macklem says
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, just like the rest of the economy.
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
VR training leads to better nursing performance than clinical practice, study says
New research suggests that virtual reality (VR) could enhance the training of future nurses, offering practical experience beyond the walls of inpatient clinics.
Montreal
-
2 pedestrians and 2 drivers injured in Montreal collision
Four people were injured in an incident involving two motorists and two pedestrians Friday afternoon in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
-
Quebec wants to extend work week hours for health-care, social service workers
As part of its negotiations with public sector unions, Quebec wants to extend the work week for some employees in the health and social services network from 35 to 37.5 hours.
-
Montreal public health monitoring flesh-eating disease cases in Terrebonne
Doctors in Terrebonne are concerned about a cluster of cases of flesh-eating disease after four people have been admitted to hospital over the past 10 days and one of them died.
London
-
Police believe this car may be related to a homicide investigation
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
-
Ontarians will need to pre-book day trips to 20 more provincial parks
Ontario residents will have to pre-book their day trips at 20 additional provincial parks this summer.
-
Second person arrested in Commissioners Road cannabis extraction lab investigation
A previously wanted person by London, Ont. police in connection to their investigation into a cannabis extraction lab has been found.
Kitchener
-
Rangers lose Game 2 of playoff series against the London Knights
Following a commanding win over Kitchener on Thursday evening, the London Knights completed back-to-back victories with an 8-4 final over the Rangers Friday night.
-
Ontario judge facing assault charges
Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
Canada-wide wanted man from Toronto arrested in Kitchener
A 27-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges after regional police arrested him in connection to a stolen motor vehicle investigation in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check if their devices recently dialed 911.
-
North Bay police arrest 81 on outstanding warrants
The North Bay Police Service has arrested 81 individuals and processed 360 outstanding criminal charges as part of an initiative to deal with outstanding arrest warrants.
Ottawa
-
Woman hit by OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Friday night
Ottawa paramedics say a woman is in critical condition after being run over by an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Station late Friday night.
-
What you need to know about a potential strike by federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada will provide an update on contract talks with the federal government on Monday, as more than 150,000 public service workers are now in a legal strike position.
-
Warm, sunny weekend in store for Ottawa
A stretch of warm, sunny weather continues in Ottawa after a record-breaking temperature earlier this week.
Windsor
-
'They can get seriously injured': Boaters warned to steer clear of Gordie Howe Bridge construction
As construction rolls along and the bridge deck starts to creep across the Detroit River, local authorities are issuing a warning to people trying to fish or get a close up look from the water: Don’t.
-
Why did the turtle cross the road? It had help from a Chatham-Kent councillor
Chatham-Kent councillor Anthony Ceccacci is picking up where he left off last year, helping turtles cross the road safely.
-
Is the Windsor Salt strike making it harder to find table salt?
It was eight weeks ago Friday that a labour dispute began at Windsor Salt – and it may be impacting those looking to pick up a box of locally-mined table salt.
Barrie
-
Oro-Medonte issues fire ban for all residents after multiple grass fires
The Township of Oro-Medonte has issued a fire ban effective immediately after multiple grass fires this week.
-
Fire at apartment complex in Barrie
The weekend started off poorly for residents of an apartment complex on Edgehill Dr. after a fire broke out on the ninth floor.
-
Midland woman's tiny pup saves her from massive falling tree branch
A Midland resident credits her little dog with saving her life after a massive tree branch fell inches from her in Little Lake Park.
Atlantic
-
Measles case confirmed in Halifax Regional Municipality: N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre are investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
Victim's family speaks out after manslaughter charge in death of a Casino New Brunswick manager
A manslaughter charge was laid Friday morning at a Moncton, N.B., courthouse in relation to the death of Rodney Frenette, a manager at Casino New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia primary care waitlist moves to online dashboard
The Nova Scotia government is releasing more health data to the public and changing how it shares data about how many people need a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Calgary
-
Province pledges funding for mental health and addiction support as Calgary crime wave continues
The Alberta Government is putting up more than $5 million over three years it says will help provide better mental health and addiction support to those in police custody.
-
Albertans continue to voice concern over provincial police pitch; UCP critics speculate idea not dead
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of trying to continue on with a provincial police force against Albertans' wishes.
-
'Something you'd see in a movie': Calgary residents wake up to find their tires swiped
When Susan Jolliffe's husband woke up Friday to go to work, he had a nasty surprise waiting for him.
Winnipeg
-
What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.
-
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
Vancouver
-
Reports of coyotes biting dogs, following people at Vancouver park prompts warning: BCCOS
Dog owners in a Vancouver neighbourhood are refusing to use a local park after several coyote attacks.
-
B.C. paramedics want more people to have naloxone kits
On the seventh anniversary since the toxic drug crisis prompted British Columbia to declare a public health emergency, paramedics are encouraging people to consider getting naloxone kits.
-
Surrey mayor staying silent on accusations she misrepresented police force vote
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has been quiet following accusations she made false statements surrounding the future of policing in Surrey.
Edmonton
-
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
-
Area businesses not sure what to expect with impending Stony Plain Road closure
Shops along the Valley Line West LRT route said they've been doing OK since the Stony Plain Road Bridge was demolished in December, but they're worried about the next steps in the redevelopment.