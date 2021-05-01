TORONTO -- A 32-year-old man is dead in Caledon after a truck fell on top of him while changing a tire.

Emergency crews were called to a truck yard on Airport Road, south of King Street, just after 6:30 p.m on Saturday.

Peel paramedics said the man was trying to change a tire on a truck when it fell on him, pinning him underneath.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

The Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating the incident.