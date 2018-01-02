

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 47-year-old man was killed and another injured when a tractor trailer and an SUV collided head-on in an industrial part of Oakville on Tuesday morning, spilling a large amount of fuel onto the roadway.

Peel Paramedics said they were called to Ford and Royal Windsor drives at 10:26 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a tractor trailer and SUV, both with significant damage to their engine bays, on opposite shoulders of the roadway with fuel spilled all around. A white van with front-end damage could also be seen nearby.

A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the SUV while the driver of the tractor trailer was taken from one of the vehicles to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Halton Regional Police Sgt. Milenko Cimbur said.

A green tarp was drawn across the front seats of the SUV.

A total of three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Halton Regional Police said Royal Windsor Drive was closed between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard but is expected to be open by 3 p.m.