Man dead after pick-up truck crashed into ditch on Hwy. 407 in Whitby

A man is dead after his pick-up truck crashed into a ditch in Whitby early Friday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a collision at the exit ramp on Highway 407 and Lake Ridge Road.

Police say a black pick-up truck exited the highway and entered the ditch on the east side of Lake Ridge Road.

The lone male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Police have identified the man as a 32-year-old resident from Ajax.

“At this time we are looking into alcohol and the lack of seatbelt use as contributing factors in this collision,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-668-3388.