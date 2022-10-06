Man dead after daytime shooting in North York

A man has died after a daytime shooting in North York Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent area just south of Finch Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. for reported gunshots.

Police initially said that officers were administering first aid to the victim.

However, the individual was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

So far no information has been released about possible suspects.

Both Firgrove Public School and Westview Centennial Secondary School were initially placed under lockdowns, according to the Toronto District School Board. But the board confirmed at 3:50 p.m. that both lockdowns had been lifted.