

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot outside Highway 407 Station in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say shots were fired in the commuter lot of the subway station, located near Highway 407 and Highway 400, at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man in his 20s was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man is now believed to be in critical but stable condition.

“We suspect it (the shooting) occurred in the lot but nothing verified at this point in time,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Bell told CP24 at the scene. “Obviously we are looking for any assistance the public might offer us. Any witnesses are encouraged to come forward and speak to investigators.”

No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

“I don’t have any suspect details for you at this point in time. There was a vehicle that was impounded in relation to the event but I can’t give specifics of how that vehicle was related,” Bell added.

The subway station is open this morning but the commuter lot is currently closed for the police investigation.

“It’s an ongoing investigation so police may be bringing in additional resources here to sweep the lot to try to find out if there is other potential evidence to be offered,” Bell said.

As part of the investigation, Bell said police will be looking for video footage from the area.