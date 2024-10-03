Man charged with murder in deaths of ex-girlfriend and her mother in Courtice
A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her mother in Courtice earlier this week.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to a home on Moulton Court, near Courtice and Nash roads, on Tuesday afternoon to conduct a wellness check on the residents.
When they arrived, officers found two deceased women suffering from obvious signs of trauma. A child was also located at the scene unharmed.
Police have identified the victims as 30-year-old Katrina Zwolinski and her mother, 67-year-old Laurie Crew. The cause of their deaths has not been disclosed.
The child was Katrina’s son and Laurie’s grandson, police said.
Meanwhile, Michael Belhu, Katrina’s ex-boyfriend and the child’s father, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
“Our thoughts are with the families this tragedy impacted,” police said in a news release on Thursday.
“Intimate partner violence (IPV) can take many forms, impacting individuals in various ways,” they added. “Recognizing these signs is crucial. If you or someone you know is experiencing any type of IPV, it’s important to seek help.”
Police continue to ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact homicide investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 5319 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nanos survey says most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits, but economic experts call it 'terrible policy'
Amid new polling indicating most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, a former Liberal finance minister and former Bank of Canada governor are warning the government not to pursue the policy change.
'You were innocent': Judge acquits Manitoba man 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
Los Angeles prosecutors to review new evidence in Menendez brothers' 1996 murder conviction
Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing new evidence in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez to determine whether they should be serving life sentences for killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion more than 35 years ago, the city's district attorney said Thursday.
Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist
A woman who says she worked as a hair-and-makeup stylist for Garth Brooks alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2019.
Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights, putting her at odds with the GOP
Melania Trump revealed her support for abortion rights Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, exposing a stark contrast with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the crucial election issue.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
184 passengers and crew evacuated as Ryanair Boeing plane catches fire on runway in Italy
More than 180 people were evacuated Thursday from a Ryanair Boeing passenger jet after it caught fire while taxiing to take off at Brindisi Airport in southern Italy.
Mixed verdict for 3 Memphis officers convicted in Tyre Nichols' fatal beating
Three former Memphis police officers were convicted Thursday in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, but were acquitted of the harshest charges they faced for a death that sparked national protests and calls for broad changes in policing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
STM closes 3 metro stations on Blue Line due to structural issues
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has closed three metro stations on the Blue Line — Saint-Michel, Fabre and D'Iberville — indefinitely as a preventive safety measure after discovering major structural issues.
-
Man found dead with signs of violence on his body in Sherbrooke
A 21-year-old man was found lifeless in Sherbrooke, in the Eastern Townships, on Thursday afternoon.
-
Rent for a 2-bedroom in Montreal could hit $4,325 in eight years: study
A new study out of Montreal's Concordia University found that, if policies and trends remain unchanged, a two-bedroom in Montreal will cost $4,325 per month, a similar unit in Toronto will cost $5,600 and one in Vancouver will be around $7,750 within eight years.
Ottawa
-
Police charge Ottawa business, restaurant owner with sexual assault
A 37-year-old Ottawa business owner is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while applying for a job, according to police.
-
Trial running of Trillium Line LRT to begin Oct. 7
Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar says the 21-day trial running period for the north-south Trillium Line LRT will begin Oct. 7, meaning the line could open to the public as soon as mid-November.
-
Ottawa police seeking Blair Station assault suspect
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an assault over the summer at an O-Train station.
Northern Ontario
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Crime scene fingerprint matched Sudbury murder suspect, court hears
A fingerprint found on a detergent bottle at the crime scene matched second-degree murder suspect Felicity Altiman, a Sudbury court heard Thursday.
-
Sault murder suspect allowed out of prisoner's box to sit next to lawyer
A man charged with first-degree murder in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., doesn't have to sit in the prisoner's box when his trial begins next month, a judge with the Superior Court of Justice has ruled.
Kitchener
-
Ontario father demands accountability after autistic son’s arrest for assault
A Cambridge, Ont. father wants answers after his adult son, who has autism, was arrested and charged with assault after an encounter with a jogger.
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
-
False fire alarm calls could result in penalties under new Waterloo bylaw
Property owners in Waterloo could face a fine if their fire alarm isn’t reset within 45 minutes of crews arriving on scene.
London
-
London politician seen drinking beer during city council meeting
Coun. Sam Trosow admits he can’t be certain if it was a beer or a non-alcohol beer that he can be seen drinking during last week’s council meeting.
-
Overdose death puts London safe consumption site under further scrutiny
At least one city councillor has said that she’d like to see the province investigate after a person died following an overdose at London’s safe consumption site Tuesday.
-
London Food Bank Thanksgiving drive focuses on young people in need
The 36th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off Thursday with the goal of helping young families and children that face food insecurity issues in our community.
Windsor
-
'I hope you get the justice you deserve': Two Scarborough residents plead guilty to obstruction of justice in murder of Essex woman
Juliana Pannunzio, 20, was killed on Jan. 19, 2021, during a house party in Fort Erie, Ontario.
-
Brantford child's rabies death raises concerns as Windsor-Essex sees rise in bat bites
The rabies-related death of a Brantford-area child is highlighting concerns Windsor-Essex health officials flagged following a rise in bat bites.
-
'We've seen such an increased need over the last couple of years': Downtown Mission’s Bench Talk fundraiser returns
The Downtown Mission is looking to raise $50,000 during its annual 24-hour “Bench Talk” fundraiser, happening now outside its Ouellette Avenue location.
Barrie
-
Local hospital under scrutiny after review highlights concerns over leadership, quality of care
Governance, leadership, quality of care, operations, and financial performance are all concerns highlighted in a final report from an investigation into Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston.
-
Man, 62, charged with stealing $60K in materials from employer
A 62-year-old man has been charged after police received a report about an employee stealing over $60,000 worth of materials from a Huntsville business.
-
'This was a crime of passion,' Closing submissions in Barrie murder trial
Closing submissions are underway on Thursday in the case of a Barrie man on trial for the death of a young mother 30 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Residents in shock day after officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg apartment
Residents of an apartment building remain shaken up following an officer-involved shooting inside Wednesday afternoon that killed an armed man.
-
Business owners want to see temporary retail theft initiative be made permanent
Small business owners want to see a temporary program that helps combat retail theft be made permanent.
-
Ousted Manitoba NDP caucus member accuses premier of grabbing and yanking arm
A Manitoba politician who was ousted from the NDP caucus is accusing Premier Wab Kinew of lunging at him and grabbing his arm in 2019, when the New Democrats were in Opposition.
Atlantic
-
Federal fisheries officers refusing duties because of violence on the water in N.S.
Federal fisheries officers in Nova Scotia say they're refusing some enforcement duties because of threats to their safety, as they await Ottawa's response to their complaints.
-
Fall vaccines still unavailable for Nova Scotians
The annual fall vaccines for the flu and COVID are still not available for Nova Scotians.
-
P.E.I. mobile home park tells residents to buy their lot or move out
More than a hundred people living in a mobile home park in Summerside, P.E.I., have been told to pay up or move out.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton hot tub repairman facing 46 charges after fraud investigation
An Edmonton hot tub repairman who was the subject of a previous CTV News Edmonton report has been charged with fraud.
-
Police shut down 'major fentanyl operation' in northern Alberta
Police started searching a rural property north of Edmonton on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a suspected drug manufacturing lab.
-
Blackfalds woman arrested after search yields 6 guns, cocaine and cash
A woman has been arrested after a search of a Blackfalds home turned up six guns and more than half a pound of cocaine.
Calgary
-
WATCH
WATCH Takedown of dangerous driver forces car onto lawn of S.E. Calgary home
A car ended up on the lawn of a southeast Calgary home on Thursday after police conducted a takedown of a suspect reportedly driving dangerously.
-
'People will suffer': Albertans express concerns over province's new regional victim services model
Alberta rolled out a new regional model for victim services this week, prompting concerns from Albertans who've utilized the program.
-
'Shattered my world': Calgary cop demoted after sharing sex video of fellow officer
A Calgary police officer has been demoted of seniority in rank for a year after filming and sharing a video of him having sex with a fellow officer without her consent, with other members of the Calgary Police Service.
Regina
-
Husband and wife on road trip of a lifetime stop in Sask. for winter
A husband and wife have been on the road trip of a lifetime and have decided to stop in Saskatchewan for the winter.
-
Pedestrian dies following collision with vehicle in Regina
A man has died in hospital from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.
-
'A perfect storm': Sask. nurses rally for action on staffing shortages, hospital overcrowding
Hundreds of Saskatchewan nurses and their supporters rallied outside the legislative building on Thursday calling for action to ongoing staffing shortages and hospital overcrowding around the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital hits crisis point as overstuffed ER runs out of stretchers and oxygen
Staff at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital (RUH) are calling for systemic changes just two days after its emergency room was more than three times above its capacity.
-
Sask. village appeals to province after spike in crime
The mayor of Loon Lake is appealing to both provincial and federal government leaders for assistance in dealing with rising crime in the village, which has seen an increase in vandalism, theft, and property damage.
-
Staff make major seizure of meth, cannabis and cell phones at Saskatchewan Penitentiary
Staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert seized a sizeable load of contraband on Monday, according to the federal correctional service.
Vancouver
-
Months-long goose chase in Squamish, B.C., after bird shot by arrow
For more than two months, a Squamish, B.C., man has been leading his community and a local wildlife rescue on a wild goose chase – literally.
-
COVID-19 prevalence high and rising across most of province as BCCDC revamps reporting dashboards
The prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – in B.C. wastewater is high and rising across most regions, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
New census data shows Southern Resident Killer Whale population once again in decline
In the waters off Vancouver Island, the population of the Southern Resident Killer Whales is still dwindling.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
-
Months-long goose chase in Squamish, B.C., after bird shot by arrow
For more than two months, a Squamish, B.C., man has been leading his community and a local wildlife rescue on a wild goose chase – literally.
-
New census data shows Southern Resident Killer Whale population once again in decline
In the waters off Vancouver Island, the population of the Southern Resident Killer Whales is still dwindling.