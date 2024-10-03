Man charged with murder in deaths of ex-girlfriend and her mother in Courtice

A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her mother in Courtice earlier this week.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to a home on Moulton Court, near Courtice and Nash roads, on Tuesday afternoon to conduct a wellness check on the residents.

When they arrived, officers found two deceased women suffering from obvious signs of trauma. A child was also located at the scene unharmed.

Police have identified the victims as 30-year-old Katrina Zwolinski and her mother, 67-year-old Laurie Crew. The cause of their deaths has not been disclosed.

The child was Katrina’s son and Laurie’s grandson, police said.

Meanwhile, Michael Belhu, Katrina’s ex-boyfriend and the child’s father, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

“Our thoughts are with the families this tragedy impacted,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

“Intimate partner violence (IPV) can take many forms, impacting individuals in various ways,” they added. “Recognizing these signs is crucial. If you or someone you know is experiencing any type of IPV, it’s important to seek help.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact homicide investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 5319 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.