TORONTO -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a December shooting in Scarborough that left another man dead.

On Dec. 29, shortly before 3 a.m., officers were called to a building located at 400 McCowan Road, near Eglinton Avenue, for a reported shooting.

Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Investigators identified the victim as 26-year-old Koshin Yusuf.

On Wednesday, police said they executed multiple search warrants and arrested Toronto man Oday Bazuhair. He has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Police also seized a handgun while executing the warrants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.