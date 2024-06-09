TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged with impaired driving after crash closes part of Highway 401 for hours

    The eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401, near Bayview were closed for almost 12 hours on June 9 as police investigated and crews cleaned up and removed a jac-knifed tractor trailer. The eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401, near Bayview were closed for almost 12 hours on June 9 as police investigated and crews cleaned up and removed a jac-knifed tractor trailer.
    A 28-year-old man from Calgary is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after crashing the tractor trailer he was driving on Highway 401 in Toronto on Sunday morning.

    The collision happened at around 6:45 a.m. resulting in the eastbound collector lanes being closed for almost 12 hours as police investigated, and crews cleaned up and removed the vehicle.

    The OPP told CP24.com that a witness reported a tractor trailer swerving across all lanes of the eastbound Highway 401, east of Bayview Avenue.

    “The tractor trailer struck the concrete median and jackknifed across all lanes,” a media officer said in a written statement.

    Shubham Ghai, 28, of Calgary, has been charged with impaired operation – alcohol and drugs, possession of a schedule 1 substance – opioid, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, drive commercial motor vehicle in contravention of conditions, and fail to surrender insurance card.

    He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

