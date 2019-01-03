Man charged with attempted murder after Christmas Day shooting in Agincourt
Police have released this photo of Marlon Green, 35, wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 2:41PM EST
A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Scarborough’s Agincourt area on Christmas Day.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a building near Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25.
According to police, a man shot a firearm into an apartment door in the area. Numerous people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident, investigators said.
A 42-year-old man was struck by a bullet and rushed to the hospital. His condition is not considered life-threatening.
A few days after the incident, police identified Toronto-resident Marlon Green as a suspect in the shooting. Investigators said he “should be considered violent and possibly armed with a firearm.”
Green was taken into custody by police on Thursday and has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent. He was scheduled to appear in court later in the day.
None of the charges has been proven in court.