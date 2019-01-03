

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Scarborough’s Agincourt area on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a building near Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25.

According to police, a man shot a firearm into an apartment door in the area. Numerous people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident, investigators said.

A 42-year-old man was struck by a bullet and rushed to the hospital. His condition is not considered life-threatening.

A few days after the incident, police identified Toronto-resident Marlon Green as a suspect in the shooting. Investigators said he “should be considered violent and possibly armed with a firearm.”

Green was taken into custody by police on Thursday and has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent. He was scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

None of the charges has been proven in court.