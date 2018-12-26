Man critically injured in Agincourt shooting
Police investigate a shooting at an apartment building on Sheppard Avenue near Kennedy Road Wednesday December 26, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 7:35AM EST
A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in the Agincourt area in Scarborough late Tuesday.
The shooting happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 11:40 p.m.
Police said the person was being rushed to hospital via emergency run.
Toronto Paramedic Services would only say that they transported one person to hospital.
Police later said they located shell casings outside of a home.
There is no information so far about possible suspects.