Man charged in stabbing death of woman at park in Brampton, Ont.

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Brampton on Friday.

Peel police said they were called to Sparrow Park, located in the area of Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court, at around 6 p.m. for medical assistance.

When they arrived, officers located a woman along a footpath suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Police later confirmed that she was stabbed.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 43-year-old Davinder Kaur.

Meanwhile, the suspect was found and arrested two kilometres away from the scene. On Saturday, police announced that the suspect, 44-year-old Nav Nishan Singh, is facing a first-degree murder charge.

He appeared in court on Saturday morning.

Police previously said that the victim and suspect were known to each other but did not specify their relationship.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.