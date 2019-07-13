Man charged after woman is robbed, sexual assaulted at Fashion District condo building
Shane Acton Codrington, 24, is seen in this police handout. (Toronto Police Services)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 8:28PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 13, 2019 8:34PM EDT
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the robbery and sexual assault of a woman at a downtown condominium in the Fashion District earlier this week.
The incident occurred in the area of Bathurst and King streets around 12:45 a.m. on July 10.
According to investigators, two men followed a 19-year-old woman into the elevator of the building. One of the men tried to grab the woman’s cell phone, police said, and a struggle ensued.
The man allegedly pulled out a gun and robbed the woman, police say.
Police said that the woman was “violently dragged out of the elevator” and sexually assaulted by both men in a stairwell.
The men went to the underground parking garage of the building and fled the area in a vehicle.
A suspect identified by police as Toronto resident Shane Acton Codrington is facing numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, and aggravated sexual assault.
He appeared in court on Saturday morning.
Police are searching for a second suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jevor Oshane Brown of Toronto, in connection with the incident.
“He is considered violent and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued Saturday. “If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.