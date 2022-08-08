Man charged after woman assaulted, gun seized in Toronto

A Glock 26 9mm pistol loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition seen in this photo was allegedly recovered from a man while he was being arrested for assault. (Toronto Police Service) A Glock 26 9mm pistol loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition seen in this photo was allegedly recovered from a man while he was being arrested for assault. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton